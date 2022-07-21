COVID-19 vaccination is associated with a significant reduction in mortality among patients with HF, according to a study published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure. Kipp W. Johnson, MD, PhD, and colleagues assessed the impact of vaccine status on clinical outcomes among 7,094 patients with HF who were partially vaccinated (9.1%), fully vaccinated (31%), vaccinated and boosted (14.8%), and unvaccinated (45.1%). During a mean follow-up of 276.5 days, patients who were vaccinated and boosted, followed by those who were fully vaccinated, experienced lower mortality (HRs, 0.33 and 0.36, respectively) versus unvaccinated individuals.