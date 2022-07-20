There are sex-related differences in COVID-19 sequelae and long COVID-19 syndrome, according to a review published in Current Medical Research and Opinion. Shirley V. Sylvester, MD, MPH, and colleagues conducted a literature review to understand sex differences in sequelae from COVID-19, as well as long COVID-19 syndrome.

They identified 23 eligible studies evaluating COVID-19 sequelae and 12 for long COVID-19 syndrome, for a total of more than 1.3 million patients. Among women, COVID-19 sequelae in the categories of psychiatric/mood; ear, nose, or throat (ENT); musculoskeletal; and respiratory disorders were significantly more likely, while renal sequelae were more likely among men. Women had a greater likelihood of long COVID-19 syndrome, including for ENT, gastrointestinal, psychiatric/mood, neurological, dermatological, and other disorders. Odds of endocrine and renal disorders were significantly higher among men. “Few COVID-19 studies report sex-disaggregated data, underscoring the need for further sex-based research/reporting,”