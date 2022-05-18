In a prospective, randomized controlled trial, morbidly obese patients with normal lung function using post-extubation continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) achieved an improved pulmonary oxygenation; however, oxygenation did not persist after termination of CPAP. The findings were presented by Dr. Felix Girrbach (University Hospital of Leipzig, Germany) [1]. The rationale behind the study, Dr. Girrbach explained, was that mechanical ventilation with individualized positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP IND ) in combination with continuous CPAP support in the initial hours following extubation is associated with better oxygenation compared with the use of PEEP alone. In this study, 46 participants with a BMI of >35 kg/m2 who were scheduled to undergo bariatric laparoscopic abdominal surgery were ventilated with PEEP IND , which was defined as “the PEEP value with the lowest regional ventilation inhomogeneity as determined by electrical impedance tomography (EIT) during a standardized decremental PEEP-trial.” Participants were randomized to a group that received CPAP (n=21) or to the control group (n=25). Baseline characteristics were similar in both groups, with a mean age of 44 years of age and a mean BMI of 46.9 kg/m2. Participants in the CPAP arm received continuous CPAP support for 2 hours after extubation, compared with standard supportive care for individuals in the control arm, including supplemental nasal oxygen insufflation to oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) level of ≥90%. Arterial oxygen partial pressure (PaO 2 )/fractional inspired oxygen (FiO 2 ) ratio was measured 2 hours and 4 hours after extubation, respectively. Dr. Girrbach reported that there was no difference between the groups with regard to the median PEEP IND , which was roughly 18 cmH 2 O in both arms (P=0.76). However, although oxygenation (PaO 2 /FiO 2 ratio) prior to extubation was comparable between the 2 arms (P=0.32), the PaO 2 /FiO 2 ratio in the CPAP group was significantly higher during CPAP support (472 mmHg in the intervention arm vs 317 mmHg in the control arm; P<0.001). Dr. Girrbach suggested that despite post-extubation CPAP support in morbidly obese patients with normal lung function, the improvement in oxygenation did not persist after termination of CPAP support, potentially pointing to atelectasis formation.

