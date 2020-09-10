Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition characterized by the narrowing of the airway, leading to a temporary breathing cut-off during sleep. The standard care for mild OSA is routinely using, but its efficacy remains controversial. This study aims to compare the efficacy of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and standard care for the treatment of mild OSA.

This multicentre, randomized, parallel, controlled trial included a total of 233 patients aged 18-80 years with mild OSA. The patients were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive CPAP for three months or standard care alone. The primary outcome of the study was a change in the Short Form-36 questionnaire vitality scale.

Of 233 randomized patients, 209 completed the trial. The findings suggested that treatment with CPAP of three months was associated with a significantly increased vitality score with a mean treatment effect of 10.0 points. Standard care, on the other hand, was associated with a mean treatment effect of 9.2 points. Further analysis suggested that the vitality score also increased with a mean treatment effect of 7.5 points with both CPAP and standard care.

The research concluded that CPAP therapy for three months was associated with an improved quality of life in patients with mild OSA.

Ref: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(19)30402-3/fulltext