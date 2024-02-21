Crafting the Ideal Social Media Presence: Deciphering the Blueprint for Pediatric Surgical Families

The following is a summary of “A Social Media Blueprint – Understanding What Makes the Optimal Social Media Account for Paediatric Surgical Families,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Patel et al.

In parenting, social media is a prevalent source for gathering information about children’s health. This study endeavors to deepen their comprehension of the social media behaviors of parents with pediatric surgery patients, employing a multifaceted approach encompassing surveys and focused group discussions. The survey was disseminated through QR codes and social media, garnering responses from 107 parents attending pediatric surgery clinics at a tertiary care hospital. The median age of respondents was 36, with a substantial majority (81.3%) female.

Facebook emerged as the favored social media platform (47.2%), closely followed by Instagram (41.5%) and various other platforms (4.7%). Intriguing insights into video content preferences were revealed, with the preferred video length being 30 seconds (41.2%). Participants exhibited a marked inclination towards animated video content (66.0%), followed by physician-delivered content (60.0%) and slides accompanied by voiceover (45.0%). The subsequent focus group discussions unearthed prominent themes: functionality and content; branding, aesthetics, and legitimacy, unveiling the human side of physicians, and the significance of peer and community support. Constructing an efficacious social media account for parents necessitates a nuanced understanding of their social media proclivities. Tailoring content to resonate with the preferred platform, particularly Facebook, and embracing concise video formats may optimize engagement.

Furthermore, physicians venturing into this realm must meticulously establish credibility and legitimacy in their content to effectively captivate their intended audience. This study provides a foundational understanding of the intricate dynamics surrounding parents’ social media habits. It offers invaluable insights for developing engaging and reputable online spaces for the pediatric surgical community.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022346824000630