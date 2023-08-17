Creating a Clinical Risk Score System for Predicting PDAP Treatment Failure

The following is a summary of “Development of a clinical risk score system for peritoneal dialysis-associated peritonitis treatment failure,” published in the August 2023 issue of Nephrology by Mao et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to create a risk score system for predicting peritoneal dialysis-associated peritonitis (PDAP) treatment failure, offering a theoretical foundation for clinical practitioners.

They studied 161 PDAP patients admitted, with 70 cases in the treatment-improved group and 87 in the treatment-failure group. Comparing involved general conditions, clinical manifestations, and lab indicators. Logistic regression found factors for PDAP failure, forming a risk score system. The effectiveness of the risk score system was assessed using the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve.

The results showed significant distinctions (P< 0.05) existed between both groups concerning contamination, peritoneal fluid culture outcomes, blood urea nitrogen (BUN) level, C-reactive protein (CRP) level, B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) level, average residual urine (RU) volume, and urea clearance rate (UCR). Multivariate logistic regression analysis indicated that BUN level, CRP level, BNP level, average RU volume, and UCR were independent risk elements impacting PDAP patient treatment results (P< 0.05). Based on the ROC curve evaluation, the area below the curve for PDAP individuals was 0.895 [95% CI (0.847–0.943)]. It had a sensitivity of 88.5% and a specificity of 74.3% when the threshold was 2.5 points.

They concluded using a clinical risk score system, BNP level, CRP level, and RU volume predict treatment failure in PDAP individuals.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03284-1