CRISPRi-based screen of autism spectrum disorder risk genes in microglia uncovers roles of ADNP in microglia endocytosis and synaptic pruning.

Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) are a set of neurodevelopmental disorders with complex biology. The identification of ASD risk genes from exome-wide association studies and de novo variation analyses has enabled mechanistic investigations into how ASD-risk genes alter development. Most functional genomics studies have focused on the role of these genes in neurons and neural progenitor cells. However, roles for ASD risk genes in other cell types are largely uncharacterized. There is evidence from postmortem tissue that microglia, the resident immune cells of the brain, appear activated in ASD. Here, we used CRISPRi-based functional genomics to systematically assess the impact of ASD risk gene knockdown on microglia activation and phagocytosis. We developed an iPSC-derived microglia-neuron coculture system and high-throughput flow cytometry readout for synaptic pruning to enable parallel CRISPRi-based screening of phagocytosis of beads, synaptosomes, and synaptic pruning. Our screen identified ADNP, a high-confidence ASD risk genes, as a modifier of microglial synaptic pruning. We found that microglia with ADNP loss have altered endocytic trafficking, remodeled proteomes, and increased motility in coculture.© 2025. The Author(s).

