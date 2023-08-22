Critical Function of Galectin-12 in Sebaceous Glands Lipid Metabolism Modulation

The following is a summary of “Critical Role of Galectin-12 in Modulating Lipid Metabolism in Sebaceous Glands” published in the June 2023 issue of Investigative Dermatology by Tsao et al.

Sebaceous glands play an essential role in maintaining the skin’s barrier function by producing lipids. These glands’ dysregulated lipid production may contribute to the pathogenesis of human cutaneous diseases. Galectin-12, a member of the -galactoside-binding lectin family, is preferentially expressed in adipocytes, where it functions as an intrinsic negative regulator of lipolysis and regulates adipogenesis. Sebocytes also represent it and contribute to this cell type’s proliferation.

This study demonstrates the relationship between galectin-12 expression and sebocyte differentiation. Galectin-12 silencing in a human sebocyte cell line decreased lipogenesis and the production of cholesteryl esters, triglycerides, free fatty acids, and cholesterol. The levels of the previously mentioned lipids were lower in sebaceous gland-specific galectin-12-deficient mice than in wild mice, as determined by metabolomic analysis of skin surface lipids. In addition, galectin-12 positively regulated the transcriptional activity of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor- in sebocytes stimulated with fatty acids.

Galectin-12 downregulation inhibited the expression of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-target genes, acetyl-coenzyme A synthetase 2 (ACS2), and diacylglycerol O-acyltransferase 1 (DGAT1), which are required for fatty acid activation and cholesterol and triglyceride biosynthesis. In conclusion, galectin-12 is a positive regulator of sebaceous lipid metabolism, possibly functioning in skin homeostasis maintenance.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022202X22028421