Based on the hypothesis that HIV-infected individuals have higher rates of mortality following discharge from hospitalization for acute coronary syndrome (ACS), and receive sub-optimal medical management compared with uninfected individuals, researchers assessed data on more than 1.1 million patients admitted to the hospital with ACS between January 2014 and December 2016. While patients in the cohort with HIV were younger (57 vs 67 years) and had a higher burden of comorbidities like diabetes, renal disease, and substance use, ACS type did not differ significantly from those without HIV. However, patients with HIV had a higher adjusted 30-day, all-cause readmission rate (14.3% vs 9.4%), as well as a higher 1-year mortality rate (5.6% vs 5.1%). Yet, those with HIV filled prescriptions for core cardiac mediations at lower rates during the 12 months after discharge, including for statins (66.8% vs 73.7%), beta blockers (67.9% vs 73.9%), nitrates (31.8% vs 35.9%) and antiplatelet agents (46.8% vs 51.8%). “Optimizing use of medical therapy and longitudinal care of this high risk group is greatly needed,” write the study authors.

