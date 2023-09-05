 CRT Upgrade Benefits Patients With HFrEF - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

CRT Upgrade Benefits Patients With HFrEF

Sep 05, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Merkely B, et al. Cardiac resynchronisation therapy upgrade in heart failure with right ventricular pacing: a multicentre, randomised, controlled trial. Hot Line 2, ESC Congress 2023, 25–28 August, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST