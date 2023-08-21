Crucial Perspective for Allergist-Immunologists and Strategies for Addressing It

The following is a summary of “Why You Should Care About Implicit Bias as an Allergist-Immunologist and Ways We Can Address It,” published in the June 2023 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Jacobs et al.

About 20 years ago, the landmark report “Unequal Treatment” from the Institute of Medicine was the first significant report to attribute health disparities to systemic racism instead of social factors such as poverty or access to health care. Even after accounting for socioeconomic status and healthcare access, the report finds that race and ethnicity remain significant predictors of adverse outcomes. Historically disadvantaged populations are less likely to obtain necessary medical care. A growing body of research suggests that clinician bias influences treatment recommendations, nonverbal communication, clinician communication styles, and clinical uncertainty and is an understudied contributor to disparities.

This bias is indicated among physicians as early as medical school and training. The authors of a study of White medical students and residents found that trainees were likelier to rate Black patients’ suffering as less severe than White patients. A/I has long acknowledged racial and ethnic differences in disease prevalence and outcomes. Recent studies have found disparities in allergic rhinitis, food allergy, atopic dermatitis, and drug allergy in patients with asthma. The precise causes of the high disease burden among historically marginalized groups are multifactorial, with structural racism serving as the primary driver. Unconscious biases can influence research by influencing researcher diversity and the type of research that is considered credible and rigorous. Ginther et al contributed to understanding how race affects National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding acquisition.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is the primary federal agency for conducting and supporting medical research. Prior studies from 2011 revealed that Black and Latino R01 applicants were 13% and 5% less likely to be awarded funding. Although implicit bias is widespread, it can be unlearned through repeated, consistent education and practice. This strategy includes teaching about implicit bias, learning other perspectives, self-monitoring, intergroup contact, especially with people with counter stereotypes, counter-stereotyping training, and bias accountability. The subsequent remedies address these practices.

