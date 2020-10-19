Posterior capsule opacification (PCO) after cataract surgery is one of the leading causes of visual impairment and blindness. The cause of PCO is the capsule fibrosis developed on implanted Intraocular Lens (IOLs) by the de-differentiation of Lens Epithelial Cells (LECs) undergoing epithelial mesenchymal transition. How to prevent PCO has been a challenge to scientists and ophthalmologists for decades. Here we demonstrated the use of carboxylated CuInS/ZnS quantum dots (ZCIS QDs), which are free of toxic heavy metals and are more biocompatible, as photothermal nanomedicines. The ZCIS QDs are modified onto the non-optical section of IOLs by a facial activation-immersion method. Under mild NIR laser irradiation, ZCIS QDs modified IOLs (QDs-IOLs) will generate localized heat and prevent the proliferation of LECs onto the surface of QDs-IOLs. Our findings provide experimental evidence for further application of combined nanotechnology and photothermal therapy for the clinical treatment of PCO.Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier Ltd.

