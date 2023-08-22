Cultural Guidance for Antibiotics in Peritoneal Dialysis Solutions: A Review of Stability and Compatibility

The following is a summary of “Culture-directed antibiotics in peritoneal dialysis solutions: a systematic review focused on stability and compatibility,” published in the August 2023 issue of Nephrology by Ling et al.

Researchers performed a systematic review on the stability of less common antibiotics in peritoneal dialysis solutions for culture-directed peritonitis therapy, particularly relevant in regions with high multidrug-resistant strains.

The results showed 1,254 abstracts, selecting 28 articles. In addition, 18 antimicrobial agents were identified. Among them, 9 are recommended for intraperitoneal dosing in recent International Society for Peritoneal Dialysis (ISPD) peritonitis guidelines, and 7 of the 9 had stability data applicable to clinical practice. These agents encompass cefotaxime, ceftriaxone, daptomycin, ofloxacin, and teicoplanin in glucose-based solutions, tobramycin solely in extraneal solutions, and fosfomycin in Extraneal, Nutrineal, Physioneal 1.36%, and 2.27% glucose solutions.

They concluded ISPD peritonitis guidelines lacked physicochemical stability for antibiotics in pH-neutral solutions, with a need for further studies.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40620-023-01716-7