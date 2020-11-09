By Robert Pearl, MD

from KevinMD.com

Among the questions I’m asked most often as host of the podcast Coronavirus: The Truth are: “How have other nations effectively contained the pandemic?” and “Why can’t the United States copy their success?”

For months, health experts have answered these questions by pointing to a combination of science and strategy. Other nations, they say, test more frequently, impose tighter social restrictions and boast stronger national leadership. Indeed, the American response has fallen short in each of these areas.

