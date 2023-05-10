The following is a summary of “Management of chronic myeloid leukaemia: current treatment options, challenges, and future strategies,” published in the April 2023 issue of Hematology by Younes, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to provide a summary of current treatment options involving tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), resistance mechanisms, and prospective approaches to overcome TKI resistance in patients with clonal Chronic Myelogenous Leukaemia (CML) translocation t (9;22) (q34; q11).

The study examined current literature on TKIs for CML, including clinically-documented BCR::ABL1 mutations, resistance mechanisms, and alternative pathways. They also discussed gene-editing techniques as potential therapeutic strategies.

TKIs have improved the 10-year survival rate of CML patients to 80%, but therapy failure may occur in 20-25% of cases due to intolerance or inadequacy related to BCR::ABL1 dependent or independent mechanisms. Resistance mechanisms are complex and can involve BCR::ABL1 mutations that affect TKI binding and BCR::ABL1 independent pathways such as drug efflux, dysregulation of microRNA, and alternative signaling pathways. Prospective approaches to overcome TKI resistance include gene-editing techniques, which could provide a promising therapeutic strategy for CML.

TKIs are critical in targeted anticancer treatment for CML patients. Although TKIs have improved the survival rate, resistance mechanisms remain challenging. The study highlighted the importance of understanding resistance mechanisms, including BCR::ABL1 dependent and independent pathways, to develop new strategies to overcome TKI resistance. Gene-editing techniques offered a promising approach for future therapeutic strategies in CML.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2196866