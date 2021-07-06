In the U.S, the range of eye-related inflammation, including infectious conjunctivitis and dry-eye disorders affects approximately 40% of the population, including the AOID (Anterior ocular inflammatory disease). The current economic expenses of related pharmacotherapies for AOID are evaluated in this review. With greater understanding of the pathophysiology of the AOID, providing fresh targets for medication has resulted in significant improvements in patient outcomes in recent years. Despite these developments, there is still a need for therapies in the ocular area that inhibit important inflammatory mediators or pathways. In 2018, the AOID pharmaceuticals market accounted for 40% of overall ophthalmic medication prices, including dry eye (43%), antiinfectives (15%), antiallergics (13%), and antiinflammatory agents (29%). With rising treatment costs, the demand for new, cost-effective modalities, as well as treatment algorithms, to provide optimal benefits to patients remains.

AOID’s annual expenditure on prescription medications approached $11 billion in 2018 and has increased dramatically in economic terms. Further investment in more effective treatment options and improvement in public health and economic outcomes is required with rising prevalence of ocular disease.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2019/10000/Current_market_trends_in_anterior_ocular.15.aspx