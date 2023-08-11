Current Patterns of Hospitalizations for Pre-gestational and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus: Examining Related Outcomes

The following is a summary of “Trends in delivery hospitalizations with pregestational and gestational diabetes mellitus and associated outcomes: 2000–2019,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Gorsch, et al.

There was a concern that pregestational diabetes mellitus and its associated risks may increase in the obstetrical population. For a study, researchers sought to examine the trends in delivery hospitalizations with pregestational diabetes mellitus, the prevalence of chronic diabetes complications, and the risk for adverse outcomes.

It was a repeated, cross-sectional study that utilized data from the United States National Inpatient Sample. The study identified delivery hospitalizations with pregestational diabetes mellitus between 2000 and 2019. Joinpoint regression was used to analyze trends in these hospitalizations and calculate the average annual percent change. The study also examined patterns in chronic diabetes sequelae, such as diabetic retinopathy, neuropathy, chronic kidney disease, and peripheral vascular disease. Using adjusted logistic regression models, which considered demographic, clinical, and hospital characteristics, the risk for unfavorable obstetrical outcomes was compared between patients with and without pregestational diabetes mellitus. Adjusted odds ratios and 95% CIs were used as measures of association.

Among 76.7 million delivery hospitalizations, a small percentage had different types of diabetes mellitus: 179,885 (0.23%) had type 1 diabetes mellitus, 430,544 (0.56%) had type 2 diabetes mellitus, and 99,327 (0.13%) had unspecified diabetes mellitus. The prevalence of diabetes mellitus showed significant changes between 2000 and 2019. For type 2 diabetes mellitus, it increased from 1.8 to 7.3 per 1,000 deliveries, with an average annual percent change of 8.0% (95% CI, 6.9%–9.2%). Unspecified diabetes mellitus increased from 1.5 to 3.2 per 1,000 deliveries, with an average annual percent change of 3.9% (95% CI, 1.4%–6.3%). Type 1 diabetes mellitus had a minor increase, from 2.7 in 2,000 to 2.8 per 1,000 deliveries, with an average annual percent change of 0.2% (95% CI, −0.8% to 1.3%). Over the study period, the prevalence of chronic diabetes mellitus complications also increased from 2.7% to 5.6%, with an average annual percent change of 5.9% (95% CI, 3.7%–8.0%). Pregestational diabetes mellitus was linked to severe maternal morbidity, cesarean delivery, hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, preterm birth, and shoulder dystocia.

Pregestational diabetes mellitus increased during the study period, primarily driven by a quadrupling in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Concurrently, the prevalence of chronic diabetes mellitus complications also doubled. Pregestational diabetes mellitus was associated with a range of adverse outcomes. The findings underscored the significance of pregestational diabetes mellitus as a contributing factor to maternal risk and emphasized the importance of optimizing diabetes care in women of childbearing age to address this public health concern.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(22)02266-9/fulltext