Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome in Children: PENFS as a Treatment Option for Drug-Resistant Cases

The following is a summary of “Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation for Drug-Refractory Pediatric Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome,” published in the September 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Karrento, et al.

Cyclic vomiting syndrome (CVS) is a disabling condition frequently refractory to pharmacologic therapy. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effects of noninvasive, auricular percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation (PENFS) as prophylactic therapy for pediatric CVS.

Children 8–18 years with drug-refractory CVS were prospectively enrolled in a tertiary care CVS clinic. Subjects received six consecutive weeks of PENFS. CVS severity was quantified by episode frequency and duration score (range 0–25) at baseline and extended follow-up (4–6 months after the end of therapy). The response was classified as ≥50% improvement in either frequency or duration of attacks at extended follow-up. Subjects also completed validated surveys of nausea, disability, and global response.

Thirty participants completed the study. The median (interquartile range, IQR) age was 10.5 (8.5–15.5) years; 60% were female. At follow-up, 80% met the criteria for treatment response with a median (IQR) response duration of 113 (61–182) days. The frequency-duration score improved from baseline median (IQR) 12.0 (9.0–16.0) to 3.0 (1.0–6.0) at follow-up, P < 0.0001. Median (IQR) nausea and disability scores decreased from baseline to week 6: 2.1 (1.3–2.7) to 0.9 (0–1.6), P = 0.003 and 47.5 (41.0–53.0) to 38.0 (16.0–51.0), P = 0.001, respectively. At the end of therapy, 66% and 55% of patients reported global response of at least “moderately better” and “a good deal better,” respectively. There were no severe side effects.

The study suggested long-term benefits of PENFS for children with CVS. PENFS improved several disabling aspects of CVS, including episode frequency, duration, and functional disability.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/abstract/2023/09000/percutaneous_electrical_nerve_field_stimulation.7.aspx