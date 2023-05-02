The following is a summary of “Estimated GFR With Cystatin C and Creatinine in Clinical Practice: A Retrospective Cohort Study,” published in the March 2023 issue of Kidney Medicine by Gottlieb et al.

The management of chronic kidney disease (CKD) must be guided by an accurate estimation of the glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). Even though creatinine is frequently employed, a recent national task committee suggested using cystatin C as a confirmation. The purpose of this research was to determine: the degree to which cystatin C is correlated with creatinine eGFR; the degree to which it reflects changes in CKD staging and the extent to which it may alter the delivery of renal care. There were 1,783 inpatients and outpatients whose cystatin C and creatinine levels were obtained within 24 hours at clinical laboratories affiliated with Brigham Health. Serum creatinine levels, fundamental clinical/sociodemographic factors, and the rationale for ordering cystatin C were extracted from a semi-structured assessment of the patient’s medical records. Univariate and multivariable linear and logistic regression.

The eGFR calculated from cystatin C was highly linked with the eGFR calculated from creatinine (Spearman correlation ρ= 0.83). Cystatin C eGFR led to a shift in the CKD stage to a later stage in 27% of patients, an earlier stage in 7% of patients, and no change in 66% of patients. Black race was associated with a lower likelihood of progression to a later stage (OR, 0.53; 95% CI [0.36, 0.75]; P < 0.001), whereas age (OR per year OR, 1.03; 95% CI [1.02, 1.04]; P< 0.001) and Elixhauser score (OR per point OR, 1.22; 95% CI [1.10, 1.36]; P < 0.001) were associated with a higher likelihood of progression to a later stage—inconsistent self-identification of race and ethnicity, a single center, and no direct clearance measurement for comparison. Cystatin C eGFR closely correlates with creatinine eGFR but can significantly impact CKD staging. Therefore, clinicians need to be aware of the potential consequences of the widespread use of cystatin C.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590059523000043