One third of depressive patients do not achieve remission after several steps of treatment and are considered as treatment resistant. Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) improves symptoms in 70 to 90% of such cases. Resistant depression is associated with a dysregulation of the immune system with a dysbalance between the pro- and the anti-inflammatory cytokines. Therefore, we aimed to measure the kinetic of cytokines levels before, during and at the end of ECT. To test this hypothesis, we performed a meta-analysis assessing cytokines plasma levels before, during and after ECT in patients with major depressive disorders. After a systematic database search, means and standard deviations were extracted to calculate standardized mean differences. We found that IL-6 levels increased after 1 or 2 ECT session (p = 0.01) then decrease after 4 ECT sessions (p < 0.01) with no difference at the end of ECT (p = 0.94). A small number of studies were included and there was heterogeneity across them. The present meta-analysis reveals that ECT induces an initial increase of IL-6 levels and a potential decrease of TNF-α levels. No changes on IL-4 and IL-10 levels were found. Further work is necessary to clarify the impact of ECT on peripheral cytokines.

