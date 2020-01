PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic has its first case of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus in three years after an outbreak was reported on a poultry farm in the country’s central region, the State Veterinary Administration said on Saturday.

The veterinary agency said the virus killed half of a flock of 12 hens, which was confirmed by tests, and that it had taken precautionary measures immediately.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Angus MacSwan)