The following is a summary of “Consumption of 2 Green Kiwifruits Daily Improves Constipation and Abdominal Comfort—Results of an International Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial,” published in the June 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Gearry, et al.

Green kiwifruit consumption has been shown to alleviate constipation and improve gastrointestinal (GI) comfort. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the effects of consuming green kiwifruit on GI function and comfort.

There were three groups in the study: healthy individuals (n = 63), people with functional constipation (FC, n = 60), and people with IBS-C, which is characterized mostly by constipation (n = 61). Two green kiwifruits or 7.5 g of psyllium were given to participants randomly to eat every day for four weeks, followed by a washout period of four weeks, and then the other treatment for four weeks. The primary outcome measure was the number of complete spontaneous bowel movements (CSBM) per week. Secondary outcomes included GI comfort, measured using the GI symptom rating scale, a validated instrument. Intent-to-treat data were analyzed as differences from baseline using repeated measures analysis of variance suitable for AB/BA crossover design.

Consuming green kiwifruit was associated with a clinically significant increase of ≥ 1.5 CSBM per week in both the FC group (1.53, P < 0.0001) and the IBS-C group (1.73, P = 0.0003). Additionally, green kiwifruit significantly improved measures of GI comfort, as indicated by the GI symptom rating scale total score, in constipated participants (FC, P < 0.0001; IBS-C, P < 0.0001). No significant adverse events were observed.

The study presented novel evidence that fresh whole green kiwifruit eating in constipated populations boosts CSBM and improves markers of GI comfort in clinically significant ways. Green kiwifruits are an effective dietary remedy for easing constipation and the GI pain it causes.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/Fulltext/2023/06000/Consumption_of_2_Green_Kiwifruits_Daily_Improves.26.aspx