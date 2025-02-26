Daily Screen Time Tied to Higher Myopia Risk

TUESDAY, Feb. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The risk for myopia increases significantly with one to four hours of daily exposure to screen time, according to a review published online Feb. 21 in JAMA Network Open.

Ahnul Ha, M.D., from Jeju National University Hospital in Jeju-si, South Korea, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to characterize the association between digital screen time and myopia risk.

Based on 45 studies (335,524 participants), a linear random-effects, dose-response meta-analysis (DRMA) showed an additional hour of daily screen time was associated with higher odds of myopia (odds ratio, 1.21). The nonlinear DRMA among 34 studies (314,910 participants) also indicated higher odds of myopia with increasing screen time, ranging from one hour of daily exposure (odds ratio, 1.05) to four hours of daily exposure (odds ratio, 1.97). Myopia risk increased significantly between one to four hours of daily screen time in a dose-response curve, and then rose more gradually after four hours.

“These findings can offer guidance for clinicians and researchers and underscore the need to refine dose-response models for digital screen time and myopia risk to better address the myopia pandemic,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

