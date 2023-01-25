For patients with CKD, dapagliflozin reduces the risk for hospitalization, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers determined the effects of dapagliflozin on first hospitalization and all hospitalizations in a post hoc analysis of a randomized clinical trial. Adults (N=4,304) with an eGFR of 25-75 mL/min/ 1.73 m2 and a urinary albumin-creatinine ratio of

200-5,000 mg/g, with or without type 2 diabetes (T2D), were randomly assigned to receive either dapagliflozin 10 mg once daily or a matching placebo. A total of 2,072 hospitalizations were identified among 1,224 (28.4 %) participants during a median follow-up of 2.4 years. Dapagliflozin reduced the risk for first hospitalization (HR, 0.84) and all hospitalizations (rate ratio, 0.79) compared with placebo. No evidence was seen for the effects of dapagliflozin on first and all hospitalizations varying by baseline presence of T2D. The rate of admissions due to cardiac disorders, renal and urinary disorders, metabolism and nutrition disorders, and neoplasms was reduced with dapagliflozin compared with a placebo.