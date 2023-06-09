The following is a summary of “Effect of Dapagliflozin on Cardiac Function and Metabolic and Hormonal Responses to Exercise,” published in the April 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Herring, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the impact of the SGLT2 inhibitor, dapagliflozin (DAPA), on cardiac function and the metabolic and hormonal response during moderate exercise in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

A double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study was conducted, with a 4-week washout period between treatments. Nine participants were randomly assigned to receive either 4 weeks of DAPA or 4 weeks of placebo. After each treatment, participants underwent an exercise protocol consisting of two consecutive 10-minute stages at a constant load corresponding to 40% and 70% of maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 max ). Hormonal and metabolic analyses were performed during the exercise protocol. Three days later, a blinded transthoracic echocardiogram was conducted.

During the exercise protocol, participants who received DAPA exhibited lower levels of glucose and lactate (P < .0001 and P < .05, respectively) and higher levels of β-hydroxybutyrate (BOBH) and growth hormone (GH) (P < .0005 and P = .01) compared to the placebo. There was a trend towards lower insulin levels with DAPA treatment. Adrenaline, noradrenaline, and glucagon levels did not show significant differences. Following DAPA treatment, participants demonstrated an increased mean peak diastolic mitral annular velocity (e’) compared to the placebo (P = .03). The indexed left atrial volume and right ventricular e” were reduced following DAPA treatment compared to the placebo (P = .045 and P = .042, respectively). Arterial stiffness did not differ between the DAPA and placebo treatments (DAPA: 9.35 ± 0.60 m/s; placebo: 9.07 ± 0.72 m/s).

During exercise, growth hormone (GH) may play a more significant role than catecholamines in driving the shift from glucose to fatty acid metabolism induced by SGLT2 inhibitors. The study’s crossover design demonstrated that changes in cardiac function were rapid in onset and reversible.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/4/888/6770121?redirectedFrom=fulltext