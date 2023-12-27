DAS Vs. Blalock-Taussig-Thomas Shunt in Neonates: Outcomes and Costs

The following is a summary of “Trends in Ductus Arteriosus Stent Versus Blalock‐Taussig‐Thomas Shunt Use and Comparison of Cost, Length of Stay, and Short‐Term Outcomes in Neonates With Ductal‐Dependent Pulmonary Blood Flow: An Observational Study Using the Pediatric Health Information Systems Database,” published in the November 2023 issue of Cardiology by Lemley et al.

Infants with ductal-dependent pulmonary blood flow often undergo palliative procedures like the modified Blalock-Taussig-Thomas shunt (MBTS) to secure adequate pulmonary blood flow. In recent years, the ductus arteriosus stent (DAS) has emerged as an alternative option for this purpose.

Conducted as a retrospective multicenter study, this research involved neonates aged 30 days or younger who received either DAS or MBTS between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2020. Data were gathered from hospitals contributing to the Pediatric Health Information Systems database. The analysis assessed intervention trends and center-to-center variations using generalized linear mixed-effects models.

Additionally, propensity score adjustment and inverse probability weighting, alongside linear mixed-effects modeling, were used to evaluate hospitalization lengths and costs. Regarding 30-day outcomes, differences between the two procedures were analyzed using generalized linear mixed modeling. The study included 1,874 neonates (58% male, 61% White) across 45 centers, with DAS used in 29% of cases. The likelihood of DAS use increased annually (odds ratio [OR] 1.23, P<0.01 [95% CI, 1.10–1.38]), and significant intercenter variability was observed (median OR 3.81 [95% CI, 2.74–5.91]). Notably, DAS was associated with shorter hospital and intensive care unit stays (ratio of geometric means 0.76 [95% CI, 0.63–0.91] and 0.77 [95% CI, 0.61–0.97], respectively) and reduced hospitalization costs (ratio of geometric means 0.70 [95% CI, 0.56–0.87]). While the odds of 30-day transplant-free survival and freedom from catheter reintervention didn’t significantly differ between DAS and MBTS, DAS correlated with increased 30-day freedom from composite adverse outcomes (OR 1.51 [95% CI, 1.11–2.05]).

The utilization of DAS has seen an upward trend but varies significantly across healthcare centers. Although DAS wasn’t significantly linked to differences in transplant-free survival and reintervention, it was associated with reduced hospital stay and costs, highlighting its potential advantages in clinical and economic aspects.

Source: ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.123.030575