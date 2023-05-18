The following is a summary of “A novel whole “Joint-in-Motion” device reveals a permissive effect of high glucose levels and mechanical stress on joint destruction,” published in the April 2023 issue of Osteoarthritis and Cartilage by Mingalone et al.

There has been a recent suggestion of a potential association between osteoarthritis (OA) and diabetes. Nevertheless, this correlation frequently dissipates upon factoring in the individual’s body mass index (BMI), indicating that mechanical stress could be a confounding variable. Researchers investigated the collective impact of glucose concentration and loading stress on osteoarthritis (OA) advancement utilizing a whole innovative joint-in-motion (JM) culture methodology. The knee joints of were subjected to a dynamic stress regimen of 0.5 Hz, 8 hours per day for 7 days while being placed in a confined chamber with culture media to simulate leg movement. The joints above underwent treatment with diverse glucose concentrations while being monitored for osmotic pressure and molecular diffusion.

The examination of joint movement and joint space was conducted through the utilization of X-ray fluoroscopy and micro CT. The quantification of cartilage matrix levels was performed using blinded Mankin scoring and immunohistochemistry. The utilization of the JM device resulted in appropriate leg extension and flexion movements, as well as sufficient mass transport, to evaluate the impact of glucose on cartilage through culturing. The administration of elevated glucose levels, either through media supplementation or intra-articular injection, resulted in a notable reduction in glycosaminoglycan (GAG) levels. It also resulted in a rise in aggrecan neoepitope in articular cartilage, but solely in dynamic stress. The high glucose levels resulted in a slight reduction of collagen II levels.

Elevated glucose levels and fluctuating stress levels have permissive effects on the loss of glycosaminoglycans (GAG) loss in articular cartilage and aggrecan degradation. This suggests that the association between diabetes and osteoarthritis is complicated by mechanical stress. The utilization of the JM device enables innovative examination of the impact of mechanical tension on the soundness of a complete living murine joint, thereby furnishing valuable knowledge into the pathogenesis of osteoarthritis.

Source: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1063458422009141