Deciphering Diabetes Heterogeneity: Advancing Toward Precision Medicine in Diabetes Care

The following is a summary of “Understanding diabetes heterogeneity: key steps towards precision medicine in diabetes,” published in the December 2023 issue of Diabetes & Endocrinology by Leslie, et al.

Diabetes is a disorder that shows a great deal of heterogeneity. Yet, it can be diagnosed by detecting a single blood-borne metabolite, glucose, regardless of the underlying cause of the ailment. Disease categorization may become complicated, which might impede progress in research and medical treatment even though it is beneficial from a practical standpoint. For a study, researchers sought to discuss the heterogeneity of diabetes and highlight emerging techniques that might make treatment easier.

The approaches included combining three disease models that apply to all types of diabetes. These models are the gradient model, the threshold model, and the palette model, each individually. Multiple mechanisms that are meant to avoid or bypass metabolic dysfunction are responsible for preventing the further worsening of existing diabetes and the eventual appearance of problems associated with diabetes. Once diabetes has been established, these risks are maintained under control.

The effect of any disease risk factor will differ from person to person based on their history, diabetes-related tendencies, and environmental exposures. This means that the impact of any given disease risk factor will vary. Using precision medicine to define the resultant variability within diabetes, both in terms of the risk of complications and the risk of diabetes itself, can enhance health outcomes in the present and provide light on potential paths for innovative treatment in the future.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213858723001596