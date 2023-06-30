The following is a summary of “B-Cell Responses in Chronic Chagas Disease: Waning of Trypanosoma cruzi–Specific Antibody-Secreting Cells Following Successful Etiological Treatment,” published in the June 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Cesar, et al.

The treatment of chronic Chagas disease, also known as American trypanosomiasis, often faces challenges due to the prolonged time required to achieve complete loss of serological reactivity, which is the standard for determining treatment efficacy.

For a study, researchers investigated antibody-secreting cells and memory B cells specific for Trypanosoma cruzi, the causative agent of Chagas disease, and their degree of differentiation in adult and pediatric participants with chronic Chagas disease before and after etiological treatment.

Following treatment with benznidazole or nifurtimox, T. cruzi-specific antibody-secreting cells disappeared from the circulation in participants with declining levels of parasite-specific antibodies. However, in participants with unaltered antibody levels, B cells were initially low before treatment and did not significantly change after treatment. The decline in parasite-specific antibody-secreting B cells occurred similarly to the decline in parasite-specific antibodies measured using a Luminex-based assay but preceded the decline in antibody levels detected by conventional serology. Additionally, the phenotype of total B cells returned to a non-infection profile after successful treatment.

The presence of T. cruzi-specific antibodies in the circulation of individuals with chronic Chagas disease is likely attributed to both antigen-driven plasmablasts, which disappear after successful treatment, and long-lived plasma cells, which persist and contribute to the low frequency and prolonged course required for complete seronegative conversion in successfully treated participants. The findings provided insights into the dynamics of antibody responses during and after treatment for chronic Chagas disease.

