The following is a summary of “Testicular Pain – Not Always What it Seems: A Cross-Sectional Assessment of Patients Presenting for Chronic Scrotal Content Pain at a Tertiary Care Center,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Urology by Sischka, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to review the historical and examination findings in patients presenting to a tertiary care center to evaluate Chronic Scrotal Content Pain (CSCP), defined as persistent or bothersome pain lasting more than 3 months.

A retrospective chart review was conducted on all patients who presented to the medical center to evaluate CSCP. Relevant information was collected, including historical data, physical examination findings, laboratory and imaging results, and treatments recommended by the assessing physician. The data were analyzed to provide a cross-sectional representation of patients presenting with CSCP.

A total of 110 patients were identified for the study. Among them, 80 patients (73%) had previously seen at least one urologist, and 26 patients (24%) had undergone unsuccessful surgical interventions for CSCP. Reproducible tenderness was observed in 67% of patients, with testicular tenderness present in 50 patients (45%), epididymal tenderness in 60 patients (55%), and spermatic cord tenderness in 31 patients (28%).

However, 33% of patients exhibited no reproducible scrotal content tenderness during physical examination. Therefore, surgical intervention was recommended for 57 out of 110 patients (52%), including micro denervation in 22% of cases. In 43 patients (39%), musculoskeletal etiologies were suspected based on specific aspects of the history and physical examination, leading to additional evaluations and/or referrals.

CSCP presents with diverse symptoms, and many patients do not exhibit reproducible findings during physical examination. They suggested that alternative sources of pain, such as referred pain from musculoskeletal causes, may be involved. Therefore, it was important for the history and physical examination to encompass assessments for concurrent abdominal, back, hip, and other genital/pelvic pain that could indicate alternative diagnoses. Referrals for appropriate treatment should be made based on these assessments..

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00065-1/fulltext