For the study, researchers sought to understand this study, including an evaluation of their perioperative quality improvement program, Decreasing Readmissions After Ileostomy Creation. One academic tertiary care hospital provided postoperative treatment to patients who had ileostomy construction procedures. About 80 participants participated in this program from February 2020 to January 2021. The primary outcomes evaluated and compared to information from an earlier national database were the 30-day readmission rates and causes for readmission. Using descriptive statistics, the effectiveness of this program for quality improvement was evaluated. In patients undergoing colorectal surgery, the creation of an ileostomy is followed by a 40% readmission rate, which constitutes a severe danger to patient care quality and healthcare costs. The 30-day readmission rate throughout the trial was 8.75% (n=7), which was significantly lower than the historical cohort data (20.10%; P=0.01). Dehydration was the underlying condition in 3 (3.75%) of the 7 readmitted patients. The most significant associated risk factor for all-cause readmission was urgent/emergent operational state, which was associated with a greater likelihood of readmission (P=0.01). Dehydration Readmission After Ileostomy The 3 readmitted patients with dehydration had a prediction risk score of 11.71, as opposed to 9.59 for non-dehydrated patients who did not require readmission (P=0.38). The Decreasing Readmissions After Ileostomy Creation program has been successful in reducing both the readmission rate for all causes and the readmission rate for dehydration in an academic tertiary care referral center when compared to prior readmission rates.

