Deep feature fusion with computer vision driven fall detection approach for enhanced assisted living safety.

Assisted living facilities cater to the demands of the elderly population, providing assistance and support with day-to-day activities. Fall detection is fundamental to ensuring their well-being and safety. Falls are frequent among older persons and might cause severe injuries and complications. Incorporating computer vision techniques into assisted living environments is revolutionary for these issues. By leveraging cameras and complicated approaches, a computer vision (CV) system can monitor residents’ movements continuously and identify any potential fall events in real time. CV, driven by deep learning (DL) techniques, allows continuous surveillance of people through cameras, investigating complicated visual information to detect potential fall risks or any instances of falls quickly. This system can learn from many visual data by leveraging DL, improving its capability to identify falls while minimalizing false alarms precisely. Incorporating CV and DL enhances the efficiency and reliability of fall detection and allows proactive intervention, considerably decreasing response times in emergencies. This study introduces a new Deep Feature Fusion with Computer Vision for Fall Detection and Classification (DFFCV-FDC) technique. The primary purpose of the DFFCV-FDC approach is to employ the CV concept for detecting fall events. Accordingly, the DFFCV-FDC approach uses the Gaussian filtering (GF) approach for noise eradication. Besides, a deep feature fusion process comprising MobileNet, DenseNet, and ResNet models is involved. To improve the performance of the DFFCV-FDC technique, improved pelican optimization algorithm (IPOA) based hyperparameter selection is performed. Finally, the detection of falls is identified using the denoising autoencoder (DAE) model. The performance analysis of the DFFCV-FDC methodology was examined on the benchmark fall database. A widespread comparative study reported the supremacy of the DFFCV-FDC approach with existing techniques.© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin