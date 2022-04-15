Retrospective analysis of prospectively gathered observational data was used in the study. For a study, researchers sought to assess slippage, sagittal alignment, and range of motion (ROM) in patients with cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM) and degenerative spondylolisthesis (DS) after selective laminectomy (SL). A total of 178 individuals underwent SL for CSM in the study. Those who had the posterior longitudinal ligament ossified were eliminated. Spondylolisthesis was defined as a displacement of more than 2 mm on a neutral radiograph. Spondylolisthesis progression was described as an additional displacement of more than 2 mm on a neutral radiograph. Before and more than or equal to 2 years after surgery, the slippage, translational motion, C2–C7 angle, local kyphosis, and range of motion were all assessed. The number of laminae removed and the slip direction was used to analyze radiologic characteristics. Investigators found DS in 29 patients (16.3%); 24 patients, 9 in the anterolisthesis group and 15 in the retrolisthesis group, were successfully followed up for more than 2 years. Regardless of the number of laminae removed, preoperative and postoperative radiologic changes in slippage, translational motion, C2–C7 angle, local kyphosis, and ROM were not significant in either group. In neither group, revision surgery was required due to the progression of DS and alignment impairment. SL has no effect on DS, sagittal alignment, or ROM, regardless of the direction of the slip or the number of laminae removed, even after more than 2 years. Because the posterior parts are preserved, SL may be an effective treatment for CSM with DS.

Source:journals.lww.com/jspinaldisorders/Abstract/2022/02000/Effect_of_Minimally_Invasive_Selective_Laminectomy.45.aspx