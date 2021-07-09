The quadrivalent HPV vaccine was originally suggested as a three-dose series, although completion of the series is commonly delayed. The study previously discovered that delayed dosage in females resulted in comparable or higher antibody titers than on-time dosing. To see if delayed dosage intervals altered antibody avidity, researchers analysed the sera of 262 healthy females aged 9–18 recruited from paediatric clinics. Data were organised into four groups based on dosing intervals: (1) on-time doses 2 and 3, (2) delayed dose 2 and 3, (3) on-time dose 2 and 3, and (4) delayed dose 2 and 3.

Overall, HPV16 had the greatest mean AI while HPV6 had the lowest. AI did not change between groups 1 and 3 or groups 2 and 4 pre-dose 3, as expected; however, mean AI was considerably greater both pre- and post-dose 3 for groups with delayed dose 2. The mean AI for all categories was higher post-dose 3 in all delayed dosing groups compared to group 1. There was a positive but modest connection between AIs and antibody titers for HPV 6, HPV 11, HPV 16, and HPV 18 one month after dose 3. The findings imply that extended intervals between doses result in increased antibody avidity, giving additional evidence that 4vHPV delayed dosing does not impair immune response.

