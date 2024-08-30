Delayed HFpEF Diagnosis and Limited Obesity Management by PCPs

Photo Credit: EyeEm

The following is a summary of “Diagnostic and therapeutic challenges for PCPs regarding heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and obesity: results of an online internet-based survey,” published in the August 2024 issue of Primary Care by Campos et al.

Obesity, defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or higher, is a significant risk factor for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), affecting the majority of patients diagnosed with this condition. Despite the strong association between obesity and HFpEF, there are often delays in diagnosing and managing HFpEF in patients living with obesity. This study aimed to explore the clinical journey of patients with obesity and HFpEF, focusing mainly on the involvement of primary care providers (PCPs) in diagnosing and managing these patients.

To achieve this, an anonymous, population-based online survey was conducted in the United States in September 2020. The survey included responses from 114 patients who self-reported a diagnosis of HFpEF and obesity, alongside 200 healthcare providers, 61 of whom were PCPs responsible for treating patients with both HFpEF and obesity. The survey sought to capture the experiences of these patients and providers, including the timing of symptom discussion, diagnosis, and the initiation of treatment.

The findings revealed that 51% of patients with HFpEF delayed discussing their symptoms with a PCP for an average of 11 months. Of those who did consult a PCP, only 11% received their HFpEF diagnosis from their primary care provider. Furthermore, the study found that PCPs initiated and managed HFpEF treatment in just 35% of cases, indicating a need for more comprehensive training in this area. When it came to obesity management, only 44% of PCPs discussed medication options for obesity treatment with their patients. However, it is encouraging to note that 79% of PCPs expressed interest in receiving formal training in obesity management, indicating their willingness to improve patient care.

The study concludes that PCPs have the potential to play a more proactive role in addressing obesity and its complications, including HFpEF. By increasing awareness of the link between obesity and HFpEF and by providing PCPs with the necessary training and resources, it is possible to enhance the early identification, diagnosis, and management of these conditions. This would improve patient outcomes and ensure patients receive timely and appropriate referrals to cardiologists when necessary. The findings underscore the need for targeted educational initiatives to equip PCPs with the skills required to effectively manage obesity and HFpEF, thereby bridging the current gaps in care.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02549-4