The following is a summary of “Differences in long-term outcomes between ICU patients with persistent delirium, non-persistent delirium and no delirium: A longitudinal cohort study,” published in the February 2023 issue of the Critical Care by Hejiden, et al.

Compare 1-year physical, mental, and cognitive results comparing individuals with PD, NPD, and ND after they leave the intensive care unit. Adults admitted to the intensive care units (ICUs) at two hospitals between July 2016 and February 2020 were included in a cohort study that followed them through time. Patients’ health histories before and after being admitted to the intensive care unit were evaluated utilizing questionnaires measuring physical, mental, and cognitive health, frailty, and quality of life. Delirium data were from patients’ total hospital stay. Patients were classified as having PD (delirium lasting 14 days), NPD (delirium lasting 14 days), or ND (no delirium).

About 2,400 patients completed both questionnaires, of whom 529 (22.0%) patients experienced delirium; 35 (6.6%) patients had PD, and 494 (93.4%) had NPD. Patients with delirium (PD or NPD) exhibited lower outcomes in all domains compared to ND patients. Compared to NPD, more PD patients were feeble (34.3% vs. 14.6%, P = 0.006) and exhausted (85.7% vs. 61.1%, P= 0.012). After correction, PD was substantially linked with long-term cognitive impairment exclusively (aOR 3.90; 95%CI 1.31–11.63). One year after leaving the intensive care unit, patients with PD had a higher risk of developing cognitive impairment than those with NPD or ND. Physical, mental, and cognitive impairment was more common among PD and NPD patients compared to ND patients across all health domains.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0883944123000266