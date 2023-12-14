Delusional Symptoms in AD May Link to Brain Changes

The following is a summary of “Correlation between white matter hyperintensity and delusional symptoms in Alzheimer’s disease,” published in the December 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Fan et al.

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) patients often exhibit delusions as neuropsychiatric manifestations (NPS), and prior studies linked specific NPS to white matter hyperintensities (WMH).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the relationship between WMH volume and delusions in AD patients by comparing WMH volume in delusional and non-delusional groups.

They categorized 80 patients with AD into a delusion group (n = 36) and a non-delusion group (n = 44) using the Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI). Quantitative calculations were performed for the brain cortical volume and WMH volume in all 80 patients, encompassing total WMH volume, periventricular WMH (PVWMH) volume, deep WMH volume, as well as volumes in the bilateral frontal lobe, temporal lobe, parietal lobe, and occipital lobe. Initially, differences in WMH volumes were compared between the delusion and non-delusion groups. Subsequently, within the delusion group, patients were further classified based on severity scores of their delusional symptoms into mild (1 point), moderate (2 points), or severe groups (3 points). The WMH volumes among these three groups were then compared to explore the role of WMH volume in delusional symptoms.

The results revealed a notable contrast in left occipital lobe WMH volume between the delusion and non-delusion groups (P < 0.05). Additionally, significant variations in both overall WMH volume and periventricular WMH (PVWMH) volume were observed within the delusion group itself, particularly among patients with mild or severe levels of delusions (P< 0.05).

They concluded that left occipital lobe WMH volume was linked to delusions in AD, and total WMH volume was linked to severity.

