Talk to patients about importance of on-time injections before starting osteoporosis therapy

For patients with osteoporosis who were already on denosumab (Prolia, Xgeva), delayed administration of subsequent doses by >16 weeks was linked with increased risk for vertebral fracture compared with on-time dosing, researchers reported.

In a population-based cohort study (majority female participants) with three dosing schedules, the risk for composite fracture over 6 months was 27.3 in 1,000 for on-time dosing (within 4 weeks), 32.2 in 1,000 for short delay (4 to 16 weeks), and 42.4 in 1,000 for long delay (>16 weeks), according to Daniel H. Solomon, MD, MPH, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and co-authors.

Compared with on-time injections, hazard ratios for the delays were:

Short delay: HR 1.03 for composite fracture (95% CI 0.63-1.69); HR 1.48 for vertebral fractures (95% CI 0.58-3.79).

Long delay: HR 1.44 for composite fracture (95% CI 0.96-2.17, P=0.093 for trend); HR 3.91 for vertebral fracture (CI, 1.62-9.45).

But the “evidence is insufﬁcient to conclude that fracture risk is increased at other anatomical sites with long delay,” the authors wrote in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

“Because patients who used denosumab were at high risk for vertebral fracture, strategies to improve timely administration of denosumab in routine clinical settings are needed,” pointed out Kristine E. Ensrud, MD, MPH, of the University of Minnesota and VA Health Care System, and John T. Schousboe, MD, PhD, of HealthPartners Institute and the same university, both in Minneapolis, in an editorial accompanying the study. This is particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when many in-person doctor’s visits have been delayed, they added.

They explained that denosumab is administered by a healthcare professional every 6 months by subcutaneous injection, so a major take-home message for clinicians from the study is that patients should receive counseling before even starting denosumab on the “importance of not delaying or abruptly discontinuing injections,” they stated.

They also advised that “Patients discontinuing denosumab treatment should transition to an alternative antiresorptive medication,” although they did caution that the ideal timing and dosing of antiresorptive therapy after denosumab withdrawal is still under research.

However, “Effects of delayed or discontinued denosumab injections stand in contrast to those of delayed or discontinued treatment with the more commonly prescribed bisphosphonates,” Ensrud and Schousboe wrote. “Bisphosphonates have a long biological half-life in bone… Some organizations recommend temporary transition to an oral bisphosphonate in patients receiving denosumab treatment for whom continued treatment is not feasible within 7 to 8 months of their most recent injection.”

Solomon and co-authors used data from the U.K.’s The Health Improvement Network (THIN) primary care database (2010 to 2019) to emulate an analysis of a hypothetical trial with the three dosing intervals. The primary outcome was a composite of all fracture types at 6 months after the recommended date. Secondary outcomes were major osteoporotic fracture, vertebral fracture, hip fracture, and non-vertebral fracture.

The final cohort of nearly 3,000 people (mean age 76 years; 94% female) with more than half having a history of major osteoporotic fracture.

The authors found that the cumulative risk for composite fracture overlapped for on-time dosing, short delay, and long delay, at 27.3 in 1,000, 32.2 in 1,000, and 42.4 in 1,000, respectively. They also reported that “A borderline increase in fracture risk with long delay was seen for major osteoporotic fracture, but not for hip or nonvertebral fractures.”

And in an analysis restricted to patients who did not have fractures in the 6 months before the start of follow-up, long delay carried a higher risk for fracture than on-time dosing for composite fracture (HR 1.58, 95% CI 1.04-2.41), major osteoporotic fracture (HR 2.00, 95% CI 1.18-3.39), and vertebral fracture (HR 4.61 95% CI 1.78-11.9).

Finally, the authors calculated an E-value, which they explained is “deﬁned as the minimum strength of association, on the risk ratio scale, that an unmeasured confounder would need to have to fully explain away a speciﬁc treatment-outcome association, conditional on the measured covariates. A large E-value indicates that considerable unmeasured confounding would be needed to explain away an effect estimate.”

They reported an E-value of 7.28, with a lower conﬁdence limit of 2.62 for vertebral fracture, “meaning that substantial unmeasured confounding would be needed to explain away the association between long delay and vertebral fracture risk to the null. The E-value for composite fracture was 2.23, with a lower conﬁdence limit of 1.00.”

The latter finding “suggests a more robust causal relationship between long delay and vertebral fracture than between long delay and composite fracture,” Solomon’s group stated.

Study limitations included a non-randomized dosing schedule, not enough statistical power to determine if there was an increased fracture risk at anatomical sites besides the vertebra, and the fact that only the first fracture on follow-up was counted for each patient, “which may have led to further underestimation of the delay effect,” Solomon’s group noted.

Ensrud and Schousboe added that THIN did not have information on falls or mobility status, both of which are tied to increased fracture risk and lower persistence with off-schedule denosumab treatment. Also, “whether fractures before receipt of the delayed injection were a consequence or cause of the delay is uncertain,” they explained.

Ensrud and Schousboe noted that the current findings were “consistent with known denosumab pharmacokinetics and prior studies of fracture incidence after denosumab treatment discontinuation.”

Compared with timely dosing, delayed administration of subsequent denosumab doses by >16 weeks was associated with increased risk for vertebral fracture in patients with osteoporosis. There was not enough evidence to determine if fracture risk was increased at other anatomical sites with a >16-week delay.

Shalmali Pal, Contributing Writer, BreakingMED™

The study was funded by the National Clinical Research Center for Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation, the NIH, and Xiangya Hospital, Central South University.

Solomon reports grants from Amgen outside the submitted work.

Ensrud and Schousboe reported no relationships relevant to the contents of this paper to disclose.

Cat ID: 15

Topic ID: 76,15,282,494,438,15,192,255,925