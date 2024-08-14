Depression in Teen Years Tied to Depression in Early Adulthood

TUESDAY, Aug. 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Depression symptoms during adolescence are associated with higher levels of depression symptoms and perceived stress in early adulthood, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Network Open.

Lamprini Psychogiou, Ph.D., from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, and colleagues examined whether depression symptoms during early and middle childhood and adolescence and persistent depression symptoms are associated with impaired young adult outcomes. The analysis included 2,120 infant participants in the Québec Longitudinal Study of Child Development (born from Oct. 1, 1997, to July 31, 1998).

The researchers found that depression symptoms during adolescence (13 to 17 years) were associated with higher levels of depression symptoms at 20 years (β, 1.08 unadjusted and Bonferroni adjusted). Depression symptoms in adolescence were only associated with perceived stress at 21 years (β, 3.63 unadjusted and Bonferroni adjusted). Both middle-childhood (β, −1.58 unadjusted and Bonferroni adjusted) and adolescent (β, −1.97 unadjusted and Bonferroni adjusted) depression symptoms were associated with lower levels of social support. No associations were seen for binge drinking; not being in education, employment, or training; or experiencing online harassment.

“The findings of this study underscore the importance of screening children and adolescents for depression, which may reduce depression symptoms and compromised psychosocial functioning in young adulthood,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

