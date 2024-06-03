Dereplication of 4-Quinolone Alkaloids from Waltheria indica (Malvaceae) Tissues Using Molecular Network Tools.

Waltheria indica (Malvaceae) is a plant popularly used in folk medicine by traditional African and indigenous communities, and in various countries worldwide, to treat general inflammation. Several biological activities of this plant have been reported, including acetylcholinesterase inhibition and potential anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), antinociceptive, analgesic, antifungal, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, leishmanicidal, trypanocidal, antioxidant, and antibacterial activities. The chemical profile of Waltheria indica was assessed by dereplication analysis using UPLC-MS/MS, and data acquisition was performed using chemoinformatics tools, such as Mass Spectrometry-Data Independent AnaLysis (MS-DIAL) and MS-FINDER softwares. The preprocessed data were sent to the GNPS to build a feature-based molecular network (FBMN). Thirty-three 4-quinolone alkaloids were annotated in the extracts and fractions of stems and roots, whereas 12 were annotated in the extracts and fractions of flowers and leaves. This represents an inaugural chemical investigation study employing UPLC-Q-TOF-MS/MS analysis, along with a molecular network approach, within this species and genus.© 2024 Wiley‐VCH GmbH.

