Derivation and Validation of the PRECISE-HBR Score to Predict Bleeding After Percutaneous Coronary Intervention.

Oct 28, 2024

Experts: Felice Gragnano,David van Klaveren,Dik Heg,Lorenz Räber,Mitchell W Krucoff,Sergio Raposeiras-Roubän,Jurriën M Ten Berg,Sergio Leonardi,Takeshi Kimura,Noé Corpataux,Alessandro Spirito,James B Hermiller,Emad Abu-Assi,Dean Chan Pin Yin,Jaouad Azzahhafi,Claudio Montalto,Marco Galazzi,Sarah Bär,Raminta Kavaliauskaite,Fabrizio D'Ascenzo,Gaetano M De Ferrari,Hirotoshi Watanabe,Philippe Gabriel Steg,Deepak L Bhatt,Paolo Calabrò,Roxana Mehran,Philip Urban,Stuart Pocock,Stephan Windecker,Marco Valgimigli

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Felice Gragnano

    Department of Translational Medical Sciences, University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, Caserta, Italy; Division of Cardiology, Sant’ Anna and San Sebastiano Hospital, Caserta, Italy.

    David van Klaveren

    Department of Public Health, Erasmus MC University Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    Dik Heg

    Department of Clinical Research, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland.

    Lorenz Räber

    Department of Cardiology, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland.

    Mitchell W Krucoff

    Duke University Medical Center-Duke Clinical Research Institute, Durham, NC.

    Sergio Raposeiras-Roubän

    Servicio de Cardiología, Hospital Álvaro Cunqueiro, Vigo, Pontevedra, España.

    Jurriën M Ten Berg

    Department of Cardiology, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

    Sergio Leonardi

    Department of Molecular Medicine, University of Pavia, Fondazione IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo, Pavia, Italy.

    Takeshi Kimura

    Department of Cardiology, Hirakata Kohsai Hospital, Hirakata, Japan.

    Noé Corpataux

    Department of Cardiology, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland.

    Alessandro Spirito

    Department of Cardiology, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland.

    James B Hermiller

    Department of Cardiology, Ascension St. Vincent’s Heart Center of Indiana, Indianapolis, IN.

    Emad Abu-Assi

    Servicio de Cardiología, Hospital Álvaro Cunqueiro, Vigo, Pontevedra, España.

    Dean Chan Pin Yin

    Department of Cardiology, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

    Jaouad Azzahhafi

    Department of Cardiology, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

    Claudio Montalto

    Department of Molecular Medicine, University of Pavia, Fondazione IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo, Pavia, Italy.

    Marco Galazzi

    Department of Molecular Medicine, University of Pavia, Fondazione IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo, Pavia, Italy.

    Sarah Bär

    Department of Cardiology, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland.

    Raminta Kavaliauskaite

    Department of Cardiology, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland.

    Fabrizio D’Ascenzo

    Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria Città della Salute e della Scienza, Turin, Italy.

    Gaetano M De Ferrari

    Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria Città della Salute e della Scienza, Turin, Italy.

    Hirotoshi Watanabe

    Department of Cardiology, Hirakata Kohsai Hospital, Hirakata, Japan.

    Philippe Gabriel Steg

    Université Paris-Cité, French Alliance for Cardiovascular Trials, Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, Hôpital Bichat, Paris, France.

    Deepak L Bhatt

    Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY.

    Paolo Calabrò

    Department of Translational Medical Sciences, University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, Caserta, Italy; Division of Cardiology, Sant’ Anna and San Sebastiano Hospital, Caserta, Italy.

    Roxana Mehran

    Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY.

    Philip Urban

    Hôpital de la Tour, Geneva, Switzerland.

    Stuart Pocock

    Department of Medical Statistics, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, UK.

    Stephan Windecker

    Department of Cardiology, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland.

    Marco Valgimigli

    Department of Cardiology, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland; Cardiocentro Ticino Institute, Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale, Lugano, Switzerland.

