The following is a summary of “A dermatologic assessment of 101 mpox (monkeypox) cases from 13 countries during the 2022 outbreak: Skin lesion morphology, clinical course, and scarring,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Dermatology by Prasad, et al.

The 2022 monkeypox (mpox) outbreak has resulted in 79,000 cases globally, but limited dermatologic data have been published on lesion morphology and progression. For a study, researchers sought to characterize the morphology, symptomatology, and outcomes of mpox skin lesions over time.

Deidentified patient cases of mpox were entered by healthcare professionals into the American Academy of Dermatology/International League of Dermatological Societies Dermatology COVID-19, Mpox, and Emerging Infections Registry.

Between August 4 and November 13, 2022, 101 cases from 13 countries were entered, primarily by dermatologists (92%). Of these cases, 39% had fewer than 5 lesions, and 54% had skin lesions as the first sign of infection. Papules (36%), vesicles (17%), and pustules (20%) predominated in the first 1-5 days of infection. By days 6-10, pustules (36%), erosions/ulcers (27%), and crusts/scabs (24%) were the most common lesions. Crusts/scabs were the predominant morphology after day 11. Ten cases of morbilliform rash were reported. Scarring occurred in 13% of the cases.

The registry-based study provided insights into the dermatologic findings of mpox in the 2022 outbreak, including the presence of skin lesions prior to systemic symptoms and low overall lesion counts. Scarring was identified as a major possible sequela.

Reference: https://www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)00057-9/fulltext