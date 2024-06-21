SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Dermatologists Address Controversies Over Mohs for Melanoma

Jun 20, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Shah P, et al. Mohs micrographic surgery in the surgical treatment paradigm of melanoma in situ and invasive melanoma: A clinical review of treatment efficacy and ongoing controversies. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2024;S0190-9622(24)00756-4. doi:10.1016/j.jaad.2024.05.024

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Matthew LeBoeuf, MD, PhD

    Photo Credit: Dartmouth-Hitchcock

    Section Chief & Director of Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Department of Dermatology
    Dartmouth Health

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement