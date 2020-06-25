No significant differences in GFR decline between treatment and placebo groups after 3-year PERL trial

In patients with type 1 diabetes and early diabetic kidney disease, treatment with allopurinol to reduce serum urate levels does nothing to slow declines in glomerular filtration rates (GFR), according to results of the Preventing Early Renal Loss in Diabetes (PERL) study, the results of which were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers explained the basis of this study.

“Serum urate is a potential target, on the basis of evidence from animal models and observational studies involving humans. Higher levels of serum urate, even within the normal range, predicted albuminuria and early decline in the GFR as well as a higher rate of cardiovascular events and higher mortality in cohorts of patients with type 1 diabetes. Moreover, reduction in the serum urate level slowed the decline in the GFR in two small clinical trials involving participants with moderate chronic kidney disease, approximately 25% of whom had diabetes,” wrote lead author Alessandro Doria, MD, PhD, MPH, of the Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, MA, and his fellow researchers from the PERL Study Group.

Researchers of the PERL study, a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, was conducted at 16 sites in the United States, Canada, and Denmark, sought to assess whether reducing serum urate levels with allopurinol — a xanthine oxidase inhibitor — would slow declining GFR in patients with type 1 diabetes, early-to-moderate diabetic kidney disease, and serum urate levels of ≥4.5 mg/dL.

The study began with a 9-week run-in phase in which patients were treated with renin-angiotensin system inhibitors (at least equivalent to 10 mg ramipril or 300 mg irbesartan), with blood pressure targeted at no greater than 140/90 mmHg.

Doria and colleagues randomized patients with type 1 diabetes (mean age: 51.1 years; mean diabetes duration: 34.6 years; mean glycated hemoglobin level: 8.2%) to treatment with allopurinol (n=267; 100 mg/d for 4 weeks and adjusted thereafter) or placebo (n=263). Patients had evidence of diabetic kidney disease, serum urate levels of ≥4.5 mg/dL, and an estimated GFR of 40.0 to 99.9 ml/min/1.73 m2.

After the initial 4 weeks, allopurinol doses were adjusted to 400 mg/d if estimated GFR was ≥50 mL/min/1.73 m2, to 300 mg/d with an estimated GFR of 25-49 mL/min/1.73 m2, or to 200 mg/d with estimated GFR of 15-24 mL/min/1.73 m2. Patients were treated for 3 years, followed by a 2-month washout period, and assessed every 3 to 4 months.

At 16 weeks, patients treated with allopurinol demonstrated a 36% reduction in mean serum urate levels, which progressively decreased from 6.1 to 3.9 mg/dL and remained at these levels for the duration of the study. In patients treated with placebo, these levels stayed at 6.1 mg/dL.

After a washout period, the between-group difference in mean iohexol-based GFR was 0.001 mL/min per 1.73 m2 (95% CI: −1.9-1.9; P=0.99). Patients treated with allopurinol had a mean decrease in iohexol-based GFR of −3.0 ml/min/1.73 m2 per year, compared with −2.5 mL/min/1.73 m2 per year in the placebo group (between-group difference: −0.6 mL/min/1.73 m2 per year; 95% CI: −1.5-0.4).