SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

DESTINY-Breast12: T-DXd Exhibits Clinical Activity in HER2+ Breast Cancer Irrespective of Brain Metastases

Sep 30, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Ramakrisnha N, et al. J Clin Oncol 2022;40:2636-2655.
  2. Lin N, et al. Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in patients (pts) with HER2+ advanced/metastatic breast cancer (mBC) with or without brain metastases (BM): DESTINYBreast-12 primary results. Abstract LBA18. ESMO Congress 2024, 13–17 September, Barcelona, Spain.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement