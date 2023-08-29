Determinants of Clinical Outcome in Influenza Pneumonia: A Meta-analysis

The following is a summary of “Determinants of poor clinical outcome in patients with influenza pneumonia: A systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Infectious Disease by Arranz-Herrero et al.

The global clinical burden of influenza is growing. Aging, immunosuppression, and underlying respiratory disease influence poor clinical outcomes, including increased mortality. Bacterial infections are the primary cause. Improving the prognosis of influenza patients would benefit from up-to-date information on the role of bacterial infection as a complication-causing factor.

Utilizing the PubMed database, researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis using terms such as Influenza, H1N1, Streptococcus pneumoniae, bacterial coinfection, secondary coinfection, bacterial complications in pneumonia, and seasonal influenza. From 2010 to 2020, only articles written in English were included in publications. The analyses were conducted following the preferable reporting items for systematic review and meta-analysis guidelines. Independent validation was performed using a TrinetX database cohort of approximately 4 million patients. They included 135 publications containing data from 48,259 hospitalized patients of any age with influenza. About 5,391 (11.2%) patients were diagnosed with bacterial infections.

The most common microorganisms were Streptococcus pneumoniae (30.7%) and Staphylococcus aureus (30.4%), followed by Haemophilus influenzae (7.1%) and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (5.1%). According to the random-effects model of the meta-analysis, bacterial infections posed a 3,4-fold higher risk of mortality than influenza infection alone. Surprisingly, asthma was protective (0.80 odds ratio). The mortality risk is multiplied by 3.4 times when bacterial infections are diagnosed in 11.2% of flu patients. Approximately 75% of the cases are caused by S. pneumoniae, S. aureus, H. influenzae, and P. aeruginosa. In this population, earlier diagnosis and use of antibiotics should enhance outcomes.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971223001352