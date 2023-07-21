Determinants of Variation in Treatment and Practice Constraints Among Urologists

The following is a summary of “Factors Related to Differential Treatment and Practice Limitations Amongst Urologists: A Report of American Urological Association 2021 Census Data,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Urology by Wang, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the rates of urologist-reported differential treatment in urology practice and practice limitations based on urologists’ gender and race identity.

Data from the 2021 American Urological Association (AUA) Census were linked with the United States practicing urologist population file, and proper sample weighting was applied to adjust for non-response bias. Two specific questions from the Census related to (negative) differential treatment experienced in practice and limitations in patients/diagnoses seen in practice due to aspects of respondents’ identity were evaluated. The responses were stratified based on self-reported gender (female vs male) and race (White vs non-White), and the results were compared using a chi-squared test.

A total of 1,742 urologists participated in the Census, representing 13,790 practicing US urologists after post-stratified weighting. Among those who answered the relevant questions, 16.3% reported experiencing differential treatment in practice due to their identity, and 6.1% reported being limited in the scope of patients/diagnoses seen in their practice due to their identity. Female urologists were more likely than male urologists to have experienced differential treatment (75.0% vs.ß10.2%, P.ß<.ß.001) and to be limited in patients/diagnoses seen in practice (27.0% vs.ß3.7%, P.ß<.ß.001). Similarly, non-White urologists were more likely than White urologists to have experienced differential treatment (30.4% vs.ß14.1%, P.ß<.ß.001) and limitations in patients/diagnoses seen in practice (12.8% vs.ß5.0%, P.ß<.ß.001).

The study findings suggested that female and non-White urologists were more likely to experience differential treatment in their practice and face limitations in the scope of their practice. Further investigations were necessary to better understand and characterize the experiences and explore the underlying factors contributing to these differences.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00284-4/fulltext