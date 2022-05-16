Patients with progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease (PF-ILD) have a higher risk of death than other ILD phenotypes. The effect of smoking on survival had not yet been studied. Furthermore, it was uncertain what the effect of the smoking amount is on PF-ILD. For a study, researchers sought to determine if the amount of smoking was related to a worse chance of survival in individuals with PF-ILD.

The retrospective cohort analysis included patients who met the INBUILD trial criteria for PF-ILD. A multivariate Cox proportional hazard model was used to examine pack-year (py) as a prognostic predictor. In addition, median transplant-free survival was compared between heavy (20 pys) and mild-moderate (0.1–19.9 pys) smokers.

The unadjusted and adjusted hazard ratios for py in PF-ILD (N = 377) were both significant (1.014, 95% CI: 1.006–1.022, P<0.001; and 1.011, CI:1.002–1.021, P=0.022, respectively). This amounts to an 11%, 22%, or 44% increased risk of death for individuals collecting 10, 20, or 40 pys, respectively. Heavy smokers had a substantially worse median transplant-free survival of 3.0 years compared to mild-moderate smokers (3.8 years, P = 0.035). Furthermore, individuals with emphysema were more likely to be heavy smokers (N = 68) than never (N = 5, P< 0.001) or mild-moderate smokers (n = 21, P<0.001). A pack-year was connected with an increased risk of mortality in PF-ILD. Furthermore, the quantity of cigarettes smoked was linked to worse survival and a higher frequency of emphysema.

Reference:www.resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(22)00025-7/fulltext