Developing a phenotype risk score for tic disorders in a large, clinical biobank.

Tics are a common feature of early-onset neurodevelopmental disorders, characterized by involuntary and repetitive movements or sounds. Despite affecting up to 2% of children and having a genetic contribution, the underlying causes remain poorly understood. In this study, we leverage dense phenotype information to identify features (i.e., symptoms and comorbid diagnoses) of tic disorders within the context of a clinical biobank. Using de-identified electronic health records (EHRs), we identified individuals with tic disorder diagnosis codes. We performed a phenome-wide association study (PheWAS) to identify the EHR features enriched in tic cases versus controls (n = 1406 and 7030; respectively) and found highly comorbid neuropsychiatric phenotypes, including: obsessive-compulsive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, and anxiety (p < 7.396 × 10). These features (among others) were then used to generate a phenotype risk score (PheRS) for tic disorder, which was applied across an independent set of 90,051 individuals. A gold standard set of tic disorder cases identified by an EHR algorithm and confirmed by clinician chart review was then used to validate the tic disorder PheRS; the tic disorder PheRS was significantly higher among clinician-validated tic cases versus non-cases (p = 4.787 × 10; β = 1.68; SE = 0.06). Our findings provide support for the use of large-scale medical databases to better understand phenotypically complex and underdiagnosed conditions, such as tic disorders.© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin