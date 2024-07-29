SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Developing a phenotype risk score for tic disorders in a large, clinical biobank.

Jul 29, 2024

Experts: Tyne W Miller-Fleming,Annmarie Allos,Emily Gantz,Dongmei Yu,David A Isaacs,Carol A Mathews,Jeremiah M Scharf,Lea K Davis

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Tyne W Miller-Fleming

    Vanderbilt Genetics Institute, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, TN, Nashville, USA. tyne.w.miller-fleming@vumc.org.

    Division of Genetic Medicine, Department of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA. tyne.w.miller-fleming@vumc.org.

    Annmarie Allos

    Vanderbilt Genetics Institute, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, TN, Nashville, USA.

    Department of Cognitive Science, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA.

    Emily Gantz

    Department of Pediatric Neurology, Children's Hospital of Alabama, Birmingham, AL, USA.

    Department of Neurology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA.

    Department of Pediatrics, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN, USA.

    Dongmei Yu

    Psychiatric and Neurodevelopmental Genetics Unit, Center for Genomic Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA.

    Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA.

    David A Isaacs

    Department of Neurology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA.

    Department of Pediatrics, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN, USA.

    Carol A Mathews

    Department of Psychiatry, Genetics Institute, Center for OCD, Anxiety and Related Disorders, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA.

    Jeremiah M Scharf

    Psychiatric and Neurodevelopmental Genetics Unit, Center for Genomic Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA.

    Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA.

    Lea K Davis

    Vanderbilt Genetics Institute, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, TN, Nashville, USA. lea.k.davis@vumc.org.

    Division of Genetic Medicine, Department of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA. lea.k.davis@vumc.org.

    Department of Biomedical Informatics, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, TN, Nashville, USA. lea.k.davis@vumc.org.

    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, TN, Nashville, USA. lea.k.davis@vumc.org.

    Department of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics, Vanderbilt University, TN, Nashville, USA. lea.k.davis@vumc.org.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement