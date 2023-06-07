The following is a summary of the “Predictors of survival in elderly patients with coronavirus disease 2019 admitted to the hospital: derivation and validation of the FLAMINCOV score,” published in the March 2023 issue of Clinical Microbiology and Infections Disease by Tiseo et al.

This study aims to determine risk factors for death within 30 days in patients over the age of 65 who have coronavirus infection in 2019. (COVID-19). Hospitalized patients aged 65 with COVID-19 from six European sites were included in this retrospective cohort study (January 2020 to May 2021). Information was gathered on patient demographics, comorbidities, clinical characteristics, and outcomes. Using logistic regression, a predictive score (FLAMINCOV) was created. The value was determined using regression coefficients. It was tested on a group of patients, including those in their later years, from a major COVID-19 center in Israel to confirm the results independently. Discrimination was measured by the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) in both the training and test sets.

The validation cohort was used to apply the score’s risk stratifications for survival. The 30-day survival rate for the 3,010 patients in the derivation cohort was 74.5% (2222/3010). The percentage of patients admitted to the ICU was 7.6% (228/3010). Factors such as oxygen saturation to a fraction of inspired oxygen (SpO 2 /FiO 2 ) ratio >235 (OR, 3.75; 95% CI, 3.04-4.63), C-reactive protein level 14 mg/dL (OR, 2.41; 95% CI, 1.91-3.04), creatinine level 1.3 (OR, 2.02; 95% CI, 1.62-2.52), and lack of fever (OR, 1.34; 95% CI, 1.09-1. About 1,174 patients were used to confirm the validity of the score.

The FLAMINCOV score, ranging from 0 to 15, has good discrimination in both the derivation and validation cohorts (AUC, 0.79; 95% CI, 0.77-0.81; p 0.001). Thirty-day survival rates varied from 39.4% (203/515) to 95.3% (634/665) in the four risk groups represented by the score quartiles. The validation set contained the same proportions as the training set. Better triage and management, such as intensive care unit admission/exclusion, may be possible with the help of the FLAMINCOV score, which identifies older people with higher or lower survival chances.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1198743X22005110